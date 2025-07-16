HG Insights Launches Market Analyzer and Copilot

HG Insights has launched Market Analyzer and Copilot to help B2B tech vendors construct detailed market analysis and arrive at go-to-market decisions.

The new artificial intelligence-native product draws from HG Insights' Revenue Growth Intelligence (RGI) Fabric of more than 28 billion market source files, 2 billion intent records, 20 million companies, and 200 million tech install and IT spend detections. RGI uses advanced AI to detect and incorporate deep behind-the-firewall customer data for precise marketing and account targeting, extracting insights about technographics, cloud usage, competitive intelligence, and more.

Market Analyzer and Copilot combines conversational queries with AI to achieve the following:

Granular market sizing.

Competitive analysis.

Precise ideal customer profile definitions using real-world technographic, buyer intent, and firmographic data.

The HG Insights Market Analyzer provides interactive AI-assisted workspaces for different teams, pre-templated use cases, an ideal customer profile analysis module, data visualizations, and more. Outputs can be used to supercharge account-based marketing programs, enrich CRM records, identify under-penetrated and/or expansion segments, and size markets/territories.

The Market Analyzer and Copilot adds to the portfolio of market and revenue intelligence products using the HG Insights Revenue Growth Intelligence Fabric, which will be further enhanced with buyer intent data available from the recently-acquired TrustRadius.