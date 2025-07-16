Cardlytics Adds Customer Insights Dashboards to the Cardlytics Insights Portal

Cardlytics has added three dashboards within the newly revamped Cardlytics Insights Portal, a self-service tool that provides Cardlytics advertisers with market and customer intelligence on demand. The new dashboards focus on brand affinity, customer migration, and loyalty insights.

"As more brands turn to performance marketing channels and data-driven strategies, advertisers need reliable and timely access to insights that can help drive real outcomes," said Rory Mitchell, chief business officer of Cardlytics, in a statement."From understanding cross-brand spending patterns to enhancing customer acquisition strategies and mitigating churn, the Cardlytics Insights Portal is setting a new standard for effective and intuitive data tools that help advertisers unlock new opportunities for growth."

Advertisers can now access the following six dashboards within the Cardlytics Insights Portal: