KnowBe4 Launches Prevent Email Security Solution
KnowBe4, providers of a cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, has launched KnowBe4 Prevent, an email security product to manage outbound email risk.
KnowBe4 Prevent alerts employees in real time when they are about to send emails and attachments to the wrong person. Prevent proactively detects and stops the full spectrum of outbound email security threats, including the following:
- Misdirected emails to incorrect recipients, including those as a result of autocomplete.
- Unauthorized sharing of sensitive information.
- Replies to suspicious emails and newly registered domains.
- Data exfiltration attempts by malicious insiders or compromised accounts.
- Misattached files, including hidden data within attachments.
- Internal unauthorized disclosure and breach of information barriers.
Combined with reporting and analytics, security teams get a complete view of outbound security risk across the organization, behavioral analytics of users' interactions with Prevent's prompts, and quantification of the prevented incidents.
"Outbound email risk continues to be one of the most persistent and costly challenges an organization can face—one that requires smarter, more adaptive approaches to effectively address them," said Greg Kras, chief product officer of KnowBe4, in a statement. "KnowBe4 has a proven track record of effectively addressing human risk management, so we are proud to expand that coverage to include outbound email risk. Prevent is the most intelligent and proactive outbound email security product among today's email data loss prevention methods. Unlike traditional products, it uses advanced machine learning and contextual understanding of user behavior to identify risky actions in real time and prevent a data breach before it occurs. This allows organizations to stop incidents at the source, empower employees to make safer decisions, and enable security teams to manage and reduce risk at scale."