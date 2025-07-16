KnowBe4 Launches Prevent Email Security Solution

KnowBe4, providers of a cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, has launched KnowBe4 Prevent, an email security product to manage outbound email risk.

KnowBe4 Prevent alerts employees in real time when they are about to send emails and attachments to the wrong person. Prevent proactively detects and stops the full spectrum of outbound email security threats, including the following:

Misdirected emails to incorrect recipients, including those as a result of autocomplete.

Unauthorized sharing of sensitive information.

Replies to suspicious emails and newly registered domains.

Data exfiltration attempts by malicious insiders or compromised accounts.

Misattached files, including hidden data within attachments.

Internal unauthorized disclosure and breach of information barriers.

Combined with reporting and analytics, security teams get a complete view of outbound security risk across the organization, behavioral analytics of users' interactions with Prevent's prompts, and quantification of the prevented incidents.