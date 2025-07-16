Shop-Ware Introduces CRM Tool for Auto Repair Shops

Shop-Ware, providers of a cloud-based shop management platform for independent auto repair shops, has launched a CRM system to empower shops to drive repeat business with service reminders and follow-up messages, using automation to build lasting relationships with clients.

The tool can help shops reconnect with inactive customers or remind them of service they might have deferred. It includes communication templates automation tools, smart targeting through segmentation, such as visit type, time since last service, deferred work, and more, and provides real-time tracking of engagement and results.

"Every auto shop should employ a CRM to get more cars in their bays and build long-lasting customer loyalty," said Rob Hough, executive vice president of the aftermarket division at Vehlo, parent company of Shop-Ware, in a statement. "This new solution is the ultimate communication tool built specifically for auto repair shops, from user-friendly templates and automation to increased efficiency and actionable insights, the Shop-Ware CRM gives our customers a true marketing edge."

Shop-Ware's new CRM is a complete solution for managing client interactions that include the following: