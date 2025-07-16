Outreach Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification

Outreach, providers of a revenue workflow platform, has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The certification offers clear validation that Outreach is proactively managing artificial intelligence risk and aligning its technology with emerging regulatory and ethical expectations.

"AI is transforming how modern revenue teams operate, but innovation means nothing without accountability," said Abhijit Mitra, CEO of Outreach, in a statement. "We're proud to lead the industry in setting a higher bar for responsible AI. With ISO 42001, we're again reinforcing our commitment to building secure, transparent, and ethical AI systems that our customers and partners depend on."

Outreach accelerated its audit timeline to coincide with the release of its newest generative and agentic AI features. This cross-functional effort, spanning Outreach's Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), Engineering, Product, and Privacy teams, ensures rigorous controls are embedded across the entire AI development lifecycle.

ISO/IEC 42001 now joins a continuously growing list of Outreach's enterprise-grade certifications, including the following:

SOC 2 Type II for ecurity, availability, and confidentiality.

HIPAA for healthcare data protection.

ISO/IEC 27001 for information security.

ISO/IEC 27701 for privacy information management.