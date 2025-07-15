Cyara Updates Its Testing Platform

Cyara, a provider of customer experience (CX) assurance solutions, today released its next-generation platform with advanced artificial intelligence validation, real-time monitoring, and no-code test automation into a single solution.

"With our latest innovations, we're delivering the most trusted and complete enterprise-grade CX assurance available today," said Rishi Rana, CEO of Cyara, in a statement. "We created the category of CX assurance, and now were redefining it for the AI era."

Cyara has expanded its Pulse 360 AI-driven CX monitoring engine to span more than 360 carriers in more than 120 countries, delivering visibility into real-world CX and AI performance. Now Cyara's next-gen platform introduces solutions that ensure AI accuracy at scale and boost productivity.

AI Trust, Cyara's testing suite for optimizing generative AI-powered CX, detects hallucinations and brand-damaging behavior through its FactCheck and Misuse modules.

Cyara Agent Assist Assurance (Cyara AAA) helps companies validate real-time agent assist tools. to ensure agents receive accurate, timely AI guidance that enhances customer interactions.

Cyara Copilot serves as an agentic AI-powered companion, delivering intelligent, contextual guidance within the platform and through Slack integration.

Cyara's next-gen systems will not only interpret customer inputs, but also take intelligent, proactive actions, flagging compliance issues, adapting in real time, and continuously learning to deliver exceptional CX with minimal human intervention. This is the foundation of Cyara Copilot, Cyara AAA, and Cyara AI Trust.