How Agentic AI Creates More Space for Human Connection in Sales

2025 is the year of agentic AI. In 2024, generative AI reshaped the customer experience, streamlining workflows and helping teams operate more efficiently. But now agentic AI is going a step further: creating space for sales, marketing, and customer success professionals to deliver more meaningful, human-centered customer service.

With agentic AI handling tasks like mass outbound email outreach, data retrieval, and meeting follow-ups, GTM teams are free to focus on what truly builds customer loyalty: understanding needs, solving complex issues, and showing up with care. Curiosity, empathy, and active listening have always been at the heart of great customer experiences. Now, they matter more than ever.

Pressure on Revenue Teams Is Mounting

Today, 96 percent of GTM leaders say at least one part of their job keeps them awake at night. Meeting revenue targets (61 percent) tops the list. Aligning sales and marketing (54 percent) isn't far behind. The stress is real.

Agentic AI can ease that pressure. As GTM leaders, we understand the productivity benefits of automating routine tasks with AI agents. But this technology doesn’t just save our teams time and create more efficiency. In fact, something we often overlook is how AI creates more opportunities for human connection. Not just when it’s time to close deals, but at every stage of the sales cycle.

AI Is Getting More Human

Consider the following scenario: Moments after downloading a marketing whitepaper from your website, a high-value prospect gets a notification in their inbox—it’s a personalized video message from a sales rep at your company. The video addresses them by name and invites them to book a follow-up meeting to explore how your product might help them turn insights into action.

The prospect accepts the rep’s offer and receives two more personalized videos—one confirming the meeting details, and the other reminding the prospect about the meeting the day before they plan to connect. Both touchpoints reinforce the rep’s enthusiasm for the conversation and dramatically reduce the chance of a no-show. They’re thoughtful and timely, and because they are video based they feel much more personal than your average follow-up email. Already the prospect is putting a face to the rep’s name and developing a trust bond that will increase their confidence in their purchasing decision further down the line.

The best part? It was completely automated by an AI sales development rep (SDR), something like Vidyard’s Video Sales Agent, which automatically generates and sends personalized video messages using rep avatars. Your rep didn’t have to get in front of the camera to make a human connection.

Time for Your Rep’s Soft Skills to Shine

While AI was handling that routine outreach, perhaps the sales rep was researching decision makers for a new account, spending time prepping their solutions engineer for an upcoming call, or taking a potential customer to coffee to better understand their pain points. In other words, they had the bandwidth to focus on the conversations that count, without sacrificing anything in the realm of personalization.

How and Where to Use Agentic Video with Real Impact

As someone who gets bombarded with countless sales emails daily, I can tell you right away when a note is generically AI-generated. It’s impersonal, often formulaic, and it immediately loses my attention. I won’t even open it.

Here’s the thing: It’s not a lack of outreach that gets in the way of success. It’s the type of outreach. A well-crafted, personalized note—or better yet, a video—grabs my attention instantly. By leveraging an AI SDR, sales reps can create and deliver these personalized video messages quickly and at scale.

The result? More meaningful conversations. More time for human connection.

While use cases for agentic video will differ based on roles and circumstances, here are five additional common tasks sales reps can automate and enhance with agentic solutions:

High-volume prospecting. Sellers can use agentic video to reach out to broad lists of prospects in a personalized manner. Example: A representative sends introductory emails with an embedded video that greets each potential lead by name.

Quick-win campaigns. Sales teams can quickly generate leads or conversions by targeting a larger audience with tailored messages. Example: A seasonal discount campaign enabled by video is shared with an email list. Each message features a video discussing the recipient’s unique pain points.

Product updates and announcements. Sales reps can easily disseminate customized messaging on product or company updates. Example: A company sends out a list of new product capabilities. The message features a video highlighting the updates most relevant to each account.

Mass outreach. Teams can convey the same information to swaths of prospects or customers, e.g. case studies, event invites, and product benefits. With agentic video, they can seamlessly personalize each message, even if the information largely remains the same. Example: A rep provides their contact list with a compelling new case study. Their overview contains a video highlighting the statistics that are most relevant to each recipient.

Revitalizing disengaged leads. Sharing the right video with the right message at the right time can jump-start conversations that may have previously trailed off. They can help sales teams rekindle relationships with prospects who are less engaged. Example: A sales rep shares a customized re-engagement video with a prospect they haven’t heard from in a while. The video highlights new product features and how they might be able to meet that prospect’s individual needs.

The War for Prospect Attention Grows Fiercer

As companies adopt agentic solutions to supercharge their GTM teams, the true competitive edge will lie in balancing automation with authentic human interaction. The companies that rise above won’t be the ones sending the most emails or generating the most content; they’ll be those that blend efficiency with empathy, pairing smart technology with genuine human insights. In this new era, automation creates the bandwidth for stronger personal relationships.

Sellers who use AI strategically will differentiate their outreach, earn deeper buyer trust, and close deals faster. The leaders of tomorrow are already recognizing that technology alone isn't enough—it's how effectively you empower your people that determines success.

Peter Borkovich is the vice president of revenue at Vidyard, provider of AI-powered video messaging and buyer engagement solutions for revenue teams. He brings decades of experience scaling high-performing sales organizations at companies like Salesforce, Yotpo, and InVision. A trusted adviser and revenue leader, Borkovich is passionate about mentoring the next generation of SaaS talent and helping companies unlock growth through customer-centric sales strategies.