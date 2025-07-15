Nearly Half the Desired Results from New Customer Service Technology Don't Materialize

Customer service leaders who are effective at vendor and product evaluation saw only a 50 percent increase in the likelihood that they'd achieve their technology goals, according to a survey by Gartner.

By contrast, leaders who are effective at organizational readiness saw a 300 percent increase.

The shortfall in achieving their goals is attributed to missed opportunities in evaluating organizational readiness, developing the necessary talent to manage or use the technology, and aligning stakeholders with the set goals.

"Rather than asking if the technology is ready for their business, customer service leaders must ask if they are ready for this technology," said Eric Keller, senior director of research in the Gartner Customer Service & Support practice. "By focusing on organizational readiness, leaders can prepare employees for change, align stakeholders to goals, and incentivize vendors as partners in achieving business outcomes."

Gartner's research also found that the activities that most significantly influenced success were not primarily about choosing the right technology. Instead, they focused on the internal preparations necessary to implement and manage the technology within the organization.

Based on the data , Gartner determined that to prepare for investments in customer service technology, successful organizations must do the following: