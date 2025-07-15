Pricefx Unveils 125 Agents

Pricefx, a pricing software provider, today launched 125 specialized Agents to help B2B companies protect margins, recover revenue, and respond to market shifts in real time.

In addition to the library of ready-to-run Agents, companies can create Agents tailored to their unique business needs and data in less than 10 minutes, directly within the Pricefx platform.

Pricefx Agents empower pricing and sales teams to surface margin risks, revenue opportunities, and compliance issues in real time. These Agents scan pricing, quoting, customer, product, and transaction data continuously to recommend targeted actions to drive immediate results. Each Agent is laser-focused on a specific use case, with groups organized by business objective.

Examples of the Pricefx Agents include the following:

Margin Leakage Agents to recover profit, flagging drains from unprofitable products, hidden contract losses, rebate mismatches and more.

Discount Strategy Agents to eliminate wasteful giveaways by keeping discounts targeted and fair.

Upside Opportunity Agents to uncover price lift potential and premium selling moments on new deals and renewals.

Account Optimization Agents to drive better returns from every customer by detecting upsell readiness, churn risk, reactive dormant customers, and more.

Portfolio Optimizer Agents to protect product margins by aligning prices with product maturity, lifecycle, and portfolio strategy.

Price Harmony Agents to stop margin erosion by catching pricing inconsistencies across regions, channels, and teams.

Governance & Compliance Agents to keep margins intact by enforcing pricing policies and approval rules and catching costly errors.

Quote Intelligence Agents to help win more deals by identifying errors, delays, or violations that affect quoting speed, accuracy, and profitability.

Competitive Readiness Agents to defend market share by spotting pricing under pressure or signals of competitive undercutting.