Yogi Launches Ask Yogi

Yogi, providers of a consumer insights platform, today launched Ask Yogi, a conversational artificial intelligence tool that enables consumer goods companies to query their feedback data using natural language.

Ask Yogi is purpose-built for consumer goods companies and integrates deeply with structured and unstructured data from reviews, social media, customer care logs, and proprietary research. The platform delivers instant, evidence-backed responses complete with trends, charts, metrics, and verbatim consumer quotes.

Ask Yogi enables teams to ask questions such as "What consumer pain points have emerged in the last six months?" or "How has sentiment shifted across our top brands this year?" and receive comprehensive analysis in seconds. Real applications include consumer insights teams analyzing negative review themes for specific SKUs, marketing teams comparing brand perception vs. competitors, and product teams discovering emerging use cases.

The tool's architecture ensures data security and traceability, with every insight backed by verifiable sources and reproducible analytics.