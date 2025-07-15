IntelePeer Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification

IntelePeer, a conversational artificial intelligence platform provider, has seen its AI Hub and suite of Smart automation solutions certified by HITRUST for information security.

"Earning the HITRUST r2 Certification is a testament to the rigorous standards we uphold at IntelePeer to safeguard sensitive healthcare data," said Frank Fawzi, CEO of IntelePeer, in a statement. "This achievement underscores our commitment to helping healthcare organizations deliver secure, seamless, and efficient patient experiences while trusting us as a reliable partner in their digital transformation journeys."

HITRUST certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy," said Jeremy Huval, chief innovation officer of HITRUST, in a statement.