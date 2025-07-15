Chatmeter Launches Pulse Ai: Competitive Intelligence

Chatmeter, providers of a multi-location customer intelligence platform, today launched Pulse Ai: Competitive Intelligence, a tool that unlocks real-time competitive insights in local markets at scale for multi-location brands.

"Multi-location businesses have always struggled to understand how their brands perform at the local level against local competitors," said Chatmeter CEO John Mazur in a statement. "And now, for the first time ever, brands can gain competitive intelligence in every local market for every location at scale and make more strategic decisions that move the needle."

Pulse Ai: Competitive Intelligence enables multi-location businesses to review a high-level overview of every competitor and drill down into a regional insights map that shows competitive advantages and disadvantages by city, state, region, and even individual location. In addition, multi-location businesses can analyze head-to-head comparisons of competitors vs. other competitors.

This technology combines three advanced artificial intelligence models and proprietary AI infrastructure to empower multi-location businesses to do the following:

Increase market share with competitor comparisons that will highlight a market need.

Drive higher loyalty and retention by understanding every competitors' strengths and weaknesses.

Move faster to address gaps with real-time insights directly from competitors' customers.

Marketers can ask questions in plain language, such as "Why are people choosing Brand X over me?" and receive insights instantly. They can also analyze brand strengths and weaknesses to identify competitive threats, market gaps, and opportunities based on feedback from their competitors' real customers.