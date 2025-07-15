Klaviyo Introduces an AI Shopping Assistant

Klaviyo has introduced a suite of tools that combines artificial intelligence-powered shopping agents, real-time customer data, and seamless service experiences to hjelp companies deliver personalized, always-on support using real-time session context, storefront knowledge, and marketing insights, all powered by the Klaviyo Data Platform (KDP).

Built into Customer Hub, Klaviyo's Conversational AI Agent is trained with the data on companies' storefronts, including product catalogs and FAQs. It guides shoppers from discovery to purchase by answering common questions and recommending products.

"Consumers are increasingly comfortable shopping with AI," said Grant Deken, head of product for Klaviyo Service, in a statement. "But until now, only the biggest players could afford to build AI shopping assistants that drive purchases, not just answer simple questions. With Klaviyo's Conversational AI Agent and the rest of our Service suite, we're giving every brand the ability to offer self-serve experiences that feel as helpful as your best in-store associate."

Klaviyo's Conversational AI Agent can do the following:

Recommend products, suggest cross-sells, and guide shoppers to complete their purchases using order data.

Respond in the brand voice and tailor every answer to each shopper.

Hand off to a live agent with full context when needed.

ingest companies' storefronts, product catalogs, help content, and more.

Combine real-time shopping behavior, past purchases, engagement history, and marketing context to personalize every interaction.

Later this year, the AI agent will be able to process returns, update subscriptions, and edit shipping details. It's also expanding to new channels like WhatsApp, RCS, SMS, and email.

As part of the broader Klaviyo Service beta, companies also gain access to Klaviyo's Customer Hub, its branded on-site destination where shoppers can track orders, view returns, and access personalized recommendations; and Klaviyo Helpdesk, a centralized workspace where service teams share a real-time view of every customer, order, and conversation.