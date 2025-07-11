Eltropy Video Banking Now Fully Integrated into Unified Conversations Platform

Eltropy, providers of a digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), has embedded Eltropy Video Banking within its Unified Conversations Platform to enable CFIs to deliver secure, face-to-face banking services anytime, anywhere, turning any device into a virtual branch while maintaining a personal touch.

"What started as a pandemic necessity has become a competitive advantage for community financial institutions," said Ashish Garg, co-founder and CEO of Eltropy, in a statement. "Our customers are seeing remarkable results. from 84 percent growth in booked loans to 70 percent reduction in lost opportunities. The key is that Video Banking isn't replacing personal service, it's extending it. CFIs can now deliver that same high-touch experience whether someone walks into their lobby or connects from their kitchen table."

The platform allows CFIs to instantly connect customers with interpreters during video sessions and offer specialized consultations beyond standard branch hours while consolidating expert resources to support multiple branches virtually. It includes capabilioties for both remote video banking and in-branch video rooms

The Eltropy Video Banking solution offers the following capabilities specifically for financial services:

Identity verification and secure session recording with full audit trails.

Document management for real-time document collection, sharing, and e-signature capabilities during video sessions.

Secure communications with end-to-end encryption, one-time password-based session access, and comprehensive session logging.

Integration with core banking systems, lending platforms, and digital banking infrastructure.

Multichannel continuity across text, voice, chat, email, and video communications.

The platform allows staff to share screens to walk customers through forms or processes and also provides critical business continuity during disruptions such as natural disasters or severe weather events.