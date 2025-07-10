Amplitude Acquires Kraftful

Amplitude, a digital analytics platform provider, has acquired Kraftful, a voice-of-the-customer (VoC) startup, to give teams a 360-view of their customers so they can build better products and digital experiences with quantitative user behavioral data and qualitative user feedback. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Amplitude will integrate Kraftful's capabilities into its platform. Kraftful uses large language model analysis to distill massive volumes of unstructured user feedback data from customer calls and support tickets to app reviews and online chatter and deliver actionable insights. This helps teams identify top feature requests, understand user complaints, and uncover critical bugs.