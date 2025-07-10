Amplitude Acquires Kraftful
Amplitude, a digital analytics platform provider, has acquired Kraftful, a voice-of-the-customer (VoC) startup, to give teams a 360-view of their customers so they can build better products and digital experiences with quantitative user behavioral data and qualitative user feedback. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Amplitude will integrate Kraftful's capabilities into its platform. Kraftful uses large language model analysis to distill massive volumes of unstructured user feedback data from customer calls and support tickets to app reviews and online chatter and deliver actionable insights. This helps teams identify top feature requests, understand user complaints, and uncover critical bugs.
"Kraftful and Amplitude share a deep belief: that listening to your users is the key to building great products," said Spenser Skates, CEO and co-founder of Amplitude, in a statement. "Today, Amplitude customers can easily see what users are doing, but not always why. Kraftful helps us close that gap. We're excited to bring Kraftful's capabilities into Amplitude to power more comprehensive insights, faster feedback loops, and smarter AI agents."
"Our vision has always been to help teams build products users love," said Yana Welinder, CEO and founder of Kraftful, in a statement. "AI has unlocked an entirely new way for teams to perfect products with insights from every feedback channel and user behavior. Together with Amplitude, we'll make that vision a reality."