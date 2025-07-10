Airship Unveils AI Agents

Airship, a cross-channel customer experience company, today introduced Airship AI Agents, task-specialized, intelligent agents that automate the creation, testing, and optimization of the entire customer experience from the orchestration of highly personalized cross-channel messaging to the resulting experiences and outcomes on conversion destinations, their apps, and websites.

Airship's agents work in concert, enabling a continuous, goal-based optimization loop. Each agent is designed to work independently or in tandem, allowing teams to scale over time. By default, every Airship AI Agent keeps a human in the loop, ensuring teams retain full control and transparency. As agents learn and adapt to achieve specific goals, companies can adjust their level of autonomous operation.

"For too long, teams have been stuck in a cycle of manual creation and analysis that prevents them from moving at the speed of their customers. They need a system that not only creates experiences, but continuously optimizes them toward specific goals," said Mike Herrick, chief technology officer of Airship, in a statement. "Our AI Agents are the natural evolution of our no-code platform, automating the entire creation-to-optimization process that we first enabled teams to accomplish without developer support. Airship AI Agents now close the loop between testing, learning, and action at a speed and scale that was previously impossible. By keeping teams in control of this powerful cycle, we are empowering them to connect every marketing effort and customer interaction to meaningful business outcomes."

The following task-specialized AI agents are purpose-built to solve critical pain points:

The Scene AI Agent acts as an instant creator, transforming simple prompts or images into fully-branded, interactive app and web experiences, from onboarding flows and activation sequences to rich stories and branching surveys.

The Experimentation AI Agent serves as an analyst, recommending and running complex multivariate tests on app or web experiences and cross-channel messages to continuously optimize for specific business goals.

The Recommendation AI Agent functions as a strategist, delivering prescriptive next-best actions that turn performance data into suggestions.

The Accessibility AI Agent serves as a compliance guardian, proactively generating elements to ensure experiences are built to meet accessibility requirements and critical standards like the new EU Accessibility Act.

Underpinning all agents is the Airship Brand Hub, which ensures every piece of AI-generated content, from app and web experiences to cross-channel campaign copy, uses the company's style guide for voice, tone, and visual identity.