Infobip Partners with NumHub on Branded Calling ID

Cloud communications platform provider Infobip has expanded its partnership with NumHub to offer Branded Calling ID (BCID) as part of its Voice product solution.

This development aligns with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's Eighth Report and Order, which encourages the industry to proactively implement Rich Call Data display with branded calling solutions that are supported in the mandated STIR/SHAKEN framework.

Infobip has adopted NumHub's API-driven cloud-based solution, streamlining all aspects of BCID registration, onboarding, vetting, billing, and reporting.

"Seven years ago, branded calling was introduced. Today, over a million legitimate businesses in the U.S. do not have access to a branded calling solution! Together with BCID and our valued partner, Infobip, our joint initiative is clear: to empower every legitimate business with an industry-adopted, secure, and cost-effective branded calling solution that truly works and will be available to everyone, making consumers look forward to answering their calls again," said NumHub CEO Mark Bilton-Smith in a statement. "Branded calling helps businesses to improve answer rates and ROI, while keeping customer satisfaction at the forefront of each interaction," said Ivan Ostojic, chief business officer of Infobip, in a statement. "We're excited to continue this partnership with NumHub and drive innovation in secure voice solutions."

Branded Calling ID is an industry framework to restore trust in phone calls by enabling verified businesses to display their brand name, logo, call reason, and number directly on consumer devices. It integrates Rich Call Data (RCD) and Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) FCC-mandated STIR/SHAKEN authentication, ensuring that only legitimate, authenticated and vetted businesses can display branded caller ID information. By leveraging cryptographic signatures and industry-standard governance, BCID protects businesses from spoofing.