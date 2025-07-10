CallRail Debuts Conversion Signals to Improve Ad Targeting

CallRail, a lead engagement platform provider, has launched conversion signals, an artificial intelligence-powered capability that automatically tags calls that convert into appointments so marketers can identify and replicate the best leads.

By leveraging conversion signals, users will be able to pinpoint which sources and keywords drove the most appointments. Based on appointment outcomes (e.g. booked, not booked, or requested), these signals can then be integrated back into Google Ads to generate leads.

With conversion signals, conversational AI automatically detects when a lead is requesting or booking an appointment directly within the attribution platform, connecting all of their lead source data to conversions and ultimately to ad platforms.

"Marketers are constantly challenged with generating better results from their campaigns, and now conversion signals lets them instantly see which leads turn into real revenue," said CallRail's chief marketing officer, Laura Beussman, in a statement. "The conversion insights feed into Google Ads campaigns, optimizing marketing investments and improving ROI with new levels of efficiency and accuracy."

Conversion signals is the latest feature to graduate from CallRail Labs, CallRail's AI innovation program, and is now a fully productized capability within CallRail's Premium Conversation Intelligence.