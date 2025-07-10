Auxia Adds to Agent Analyst

Auxia has added a natural language interface and advance analytics to its Analyst Agent to further help marketing teams access, interpret, and act on campaign data.

Simple questions like "Which groups of customers converted at the highest rate?" now get immediate answers with clear, visual explanations. Marketers can now uncover which customer cohorts respond best to specific content variations, identify the most effective upsell opportunities, and discover hidden patterns that maximize revenue.

"The future of marketing is agentic, with AI systems that provide 10 times productivity gains by enabling non-technical users to directly access powerful insights," said Ravi Desu, Auxia's chief technical officer and co-founder, in a statement. "But that future only works if marketers can understand and trust what's driving performance. Our enhanced Analyst Agent unlocks those insights, giving teams transparent access to the intelligence that matters most."

The enhanced Analyst Agent connects directly to Auxia's AI Decisioning engine and optimization systems. It surfaces hidden performance drivers, down to specific audiences or creative variants, and continuously learns from user interactions. Over time, it builds a knowledge base of team insights. The agent also connects directly to customer data systems with enterprise-grade security and compliance, ensuring data never leaks across companies while operating at scale across initiatives, audience segments, and customer groups.

Additionally, every interaction with the enhanced Analyst Agent contributes to a growing knowledge base that continuously adapts to each team's specific needs and context. This memory system enables the agent to recall prior analyses, build on previous insights, and proactively surface relevant patterns.