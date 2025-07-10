VideoAmp Integrates With AWS Clean Rooms

VideoAmp, a media measurement company, has expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer privacy-enhanced, cloud-native measurement solutions on AWS Clean Rooms.

By running VideoAmp's measurement capabilities on AWS Clean Rooms, advertisers and their partners can gain cross-platform insights into audience behavior and campaign performance, without revealing underlying data between each other.

VideoAmp leverages AWS Clean Rooms to run its measurement methodology, allowing advertisers and publishers to extract insights and analyze media performance and audience insights through a controlled environment without revealing source data. AWS Clean Rooms capabilities help VideoAmp unlock expanded reach of its clean room methodology, including cross-platform reach and frequency measurement, campaign attribution, and custom analytics. all on AWS's cloud-scalable environment.