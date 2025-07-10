VideoAmp Integrates With AWS Clean Rooms
VideoAmp, a media measurement company, has expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer privacy-enhanced, cloud-native measurement solutions on AWS Clean Rooms.
By running VideoAmp's measurement capabilities on AWS Clean Rooms, advertisers and their partners can gain cross-platform insights into audience behavior and campaign performance, without revealing underlying data between each other.
VideoAmp leverages AWS Clean Rooms to run its measurement methodology, allowing advertisers and publishers to extract insights and analyze media performance and audience insights through a controlled environment without revealing source data. AWS Clean Rooms capabilities help VideoAmp unlock expanded reach of its clean room methodology, including cross-platform reach and frequency measurement, campaign attribution, and custom analytics. all on AWS's cloud-scalable environment.
"Our expanded measurement offering with AWS Clean Rooms allows us to bring VideoAmp's proprietary measurement capabilities directly to where our clients' data already lives: on a secure, cloud-native environment," said Tony Fagan, chief technology officer of VideoAmp, in a statement. "The result is faster, more actionable insights and more efficient campaigns for our customers. This is a significant step forward in making clean room-native measurement the new industry-leading standard."
"VideoAmp has been an exceptional customer in advancing privacy-enhanced measurement use cases in AWS Clean Rooms. Their investment in running proprietary methodology on AWS Clean Rooms will potentially deliver improved performance metrics to customers," said Eric Saccullo, senior business development manager for applied AI solutions for advertising and marketing at AWS, in a statement. "Increasing measurement use cases on AWS Clean Rooms signals an emerging industry trend where publishers and advertisers can securely analyze granular datasets in collaboration with measurement providers like VideoAmp, leading to enhanced privacy and insights."
