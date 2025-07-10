Highspot Adds Highspot Agents in Summer Release

Highspot, a provider of go-to-market technology, introduced Highspot Agents, an artificial intelligence advancement that captures insights from what is said in buyer conversations, shared in content, and shown through buyer behavior, in its Summer Product Launch '25.

Powered by Highspot Nexus, the company's unified AI and analytics engine, the new role-based and specialized agents learn alongside go-to-market teams to guide sellers, marketers, and enablement teams with insights and actions tailored to their work.

Highspot's new agents combine insights and action and come in the following forms:

Role-based agents act as embedded teammates for sellers, marketers, and enablement teams, delivering real-time answers, guidance, and actions that elevate their performance.

Specialized agents focus on vital, always-on work, including deal coaching, sales play optimization, and content management.

These agents work alongside Ask Highspot, which enables any Highspot user to obtain instant, context-aware answers based on role, needs, and business priorities.

Highspot is also announcing support for MCP, allowing Highspot agents to be MCP servers, so customers can connect external AI tools and agents with the Highspot platform.

Highspot's Summer Launch also expands the platform's AI-powered training and coaching capabilities with the following:

Adaptive Learning uses skills and knowledge assessments to personalize every seller's path.

Skill Coaching builds on that foundation, delivering AI-powered feedback on practice and performance in the flow of work.

AI Role Play gives sellers reps hands-on practice with instant feedback for pitching to personas, handling objections, and refining delivery with confidence. Managers and enablement leaders can assign role plays tied to key competencies and measure improvement with auto-scoring and 360-degree assessments.