Clari Adds Integrations to Revenue Context
Clari has integrated its Revenue Context, the foundation that informs artificial intelligence assistants and agents to drive execution, predict outcomes, and unlock revenue across the entire revenue team, with a string of data, intelligence, and engagement companies to bolster its AI strategy.
These integrations include Fivetran, Snowflake, Databricks, Clearbit, ZoomInfo, 6Sense, Demandbase, Microsoft Office 365, Gmail, Zoom, Gainsight, Nooks, and Orum. They give Clari's AI deeper context and broader reach, from signal ingestion to seller action, bring in more signals, improve data quality, and give both human and agentic teams faster, more informed ways to take action and drive predictable growth.
"We're entering a new productivity paradigm driven by AI. In the next 12 months, AI won't just assist revenue teams; it will transform the entire revenue process. The next wave of growth will be led by enterprises who integrate all revenue data, unify every signal, and run their revenue process with AI assistants and agents informed by full Revenue Context to drive predictable growth at enterprise scale," said Andy Byrne, CEO of Clari, in a statement.
