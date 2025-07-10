Clari Adds Integrations to Revenue Context

Clari has integrated its Revenue Context, the foundation that informs artificial intelligence assistants and agents to drive execution, predict outcomes, and unlock revenue across the entire revenue team, with a string of data, intelligence, and engagement companies to bolster its AI strategy.

These integrations include Fivetran, Snowflake, Databricks, Clearbit, ZoomInfo, 6Sense, Demandbase, Microsoft Office 365, Gmail, Zoom, Gainsight, Nooks, and Orum. They give Clari's AI deeper context and broader reach, from signal ingestion to seller action, bring in more signals, improve data quality, and give both human and agentic teams faster, more informed ways to take action and drive predictable growth.