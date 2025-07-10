ActiveCampaign Launches WhatsApp Messaging

ActiveCampaign, a marketing platform provider, has launched ActiveCampaign WhatsApp Messaging, which enables businesses to drive marketing and sales, manage customer interactions, and streamline operations within the messaging platform.

ActiveCampaign WhatsApp Messaging includes a no-code workflow and chatbot builder, a two-way shared team inbox for managing conversations, broadcast messaging for campaigns, and integrations with essential business tools. ActiveCampaign enables businesses to focus on WhatsApp as their primary customer communication channel while maintaining the option to integrate with email, SMS, and social campaigns for unified cross-channel experiences.

With ActiveCampaign's WhatsApp Messaging, businesses can do the following:

Acquire more customers with automated WhatsApp sequences that engage and nurture prospects through completion of applications, document uploads, and more. The solution automatically organizes and automates conversations while measuring and optimizing WhatsApp sequences for effectiveness, while up-to-date conversion data, including Click-to-WhatsApp ads, powers remarketing efforts.

Create WhatsApp flows that solve questions and organize chats. The shared team inbox allows businesses to track conversations, assign responders, add tags and notes, and leverage searches and filters. Real-time operational data helps identify opportunities at the team, responder, or contact level while personalizing inbox shortcuts to essential tools and automations.

Automate the delivery of messages, images, videos, or PDFs without code and set up workflows for utility and notification messages, including service updates, order confirmations, and shipping notifications.