LinkedIn Launches Member Post Analytics API

LinkedIn has launched Member Post Analytics API, which allows members to track the performance of their posts and follower growth directly within social media management tools from Hootsuite, Buffer, Sprinklr, Metricool, Oktopost, Zoho, mLabs, SocialPilot, Later, Publer, and Vista Social. >

The analytics included are follower insights, post performance numbers, and video analytics like watch time, video views, and unique viewers.