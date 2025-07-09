Bolt Insight Achieves SOC 2 Type I Compliance Certification
Bolt Insight, providers of the qualitative research platform BoltChatAI, has achieved SOC 2 Type I certification.
This independent audit, conducted in line with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards, validates that Bolt Insight's systems and internal controls are designed to protect client data and uphold the highest standards for secure, scalable operations.
BoltChatAI is used to capture human-driven insights, from video interviews and chat transcripts to stimuli and external datasets.
"We've always said trust is the foundation of great research, and that applies just as much to how we treat data as it does to how we speak to people," said Hakan Yurdakul, CEO and co-founder of Bolt Insight, in a statement. "This certification shows that we're not only moving fast, but we're doing it responsibly and transparently."