Bolt Insight Achieves SOC 2 Type I Compliance Certification

Bolt Insight, providers of the qualitative research platform BoltChatAI, has achieved SOC 2 Type I certification.

This independent audit, conducted in line with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards, validates that Bolt Insight's systems and internal controls are designed to protect client data and uphold the highest standards for secure, scalable operations.

BoltChatAI is used to capture human-driven insights, from video interviews and chat transcripts to stimuli and external datasets.