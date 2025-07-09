Pipeliner Launches Reporting Agent, Microsoft Dynamics Booster

Pipelinersales has released an artificial intelligence reporting agent, Voyager AI Real-Time Insights and Recommendations, and the Pipeliner CRM Microsoft Dynamics Booster.

"The launch of our new AI reporting agent and Microsoft Dynamics Booster continues to add to our growing roster of industry-leading services and features that sales professionals gain access to when they bring Pipeliner into their tech stack," said Nikolaus Kimla, Pipeliner's founder and CEO, in a statement.

Pipeliner's Voyager AI helps sales professionals automate their workloads. Pipeliner is expanding those capabilities with Voyager AI Real-Time Insights and Recommendations, which leverages AI to deliver real-time analytics on key aspects of the sales process, including pipeline health, customer engagement and team performance and then offers AI-driven recommendations centered around optimizing sales strategies.

Pipeliner's Voyager AI reporting agent integrates with Pipeliner's visual pipeline and reporting capabilities. Users can now create reports using AI prompts and use AI to define main entities, columns, grouping, sorting, filters, and charts in reports. Additionally, users can interact with the AI Agent through a chat interface to refine report structures and access chat history.

Pipeliner's Microsoft Dynamics Booster helps teams looking to update their CRM platform, coexisting with Microsoft Dynamics while allowing sales teams to leverage the nterface of Pipeliner's CRM. Benefits of deploying the new Booster include the following

Leverage legacy work in Microsoft Dynamics without needing to change architecture, fields, processes, or reports.

Gain greater visibility into revenue, forecasting, and sales performance management and coaching.

Gain access to Pipeliner's Voyager AI.

Gain access to Pipeliner's monthly functionality updates.