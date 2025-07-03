Idomoo Launches AI Video Ads

Idomoo has launched AI Video Ads for automated video creation from its Lucas AI Video Creator to help advertisers generate branded, conversion-optimized video ads with a simple prompt.

Lucas produces videos in common ad formats and durations for campaign deployment across platforms. This means companies can scale their video ads with dynamic content targeted for every audience segment.

AI Video Ads are fully customizable, with features like editable voiceovers, avatars, and interactive calls-to-action. Users can generate videos from a prompt, document, webpage, or content library, including one-pagers, product catalogs, and sales decks, and scale output with automatic versioning for length, language, and more.

The entire process runs on Idomoo's Next Generation Video Platform, supporting the highest standards of security, data privacy, and real-time video generation.