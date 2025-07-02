MNTN Partners with ZoomInfo

MNTN, providers of a platform that brings performance marketing to connected TV, has partnered with ZoomInfo to help B2B marketers reach the right business decision-makers through streaming TV ads.

MNTN advertisers can now tap into ZoomInfo's more than 100 million decision-makers in the GTM Intelligence Platform, targeting streaming ads to specific companies, job titles, industries, and even people actively researching their products or categories.

Advertisers can access ZoomInfo's data and intelligence directly within MNTN's self-serve platform. Campaigns are automatically optimized for performance, and advertisers can track key outcomes like leads generated, site visits, conversions, and revenue.