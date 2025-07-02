MNTN Partners with ZoomInfo
MNTN, providers of a platform that brings performance marketing to connected TV, has partnered with ZoomInfo to help B2B marketers reach the right business decision-makers through streaming TV ads.
MNTN advertisers can now tap into ZoomInfo's more than 100 million decision-makers in the GTM Intelligence Platform, targeting streaming ads to specific companies, job titles, industries, and even people actively researching their products or categories.
Advertisers can access ZoomInfo's data and intelligence directly within MNTN's self-serve platform. Campaigns are automatically optimized for performance, and advertisers can track key outcomes like leads generated, site visits, conversions, and revenue.
"At ZoomInfo, we've always believed in turning signals into action, and that's what this partnership delivers," said Henry Schuck, CEO and founder of ZoomInfo, in a statement. "By combining ZoomInfo's B2B intelligence with MNTN's platform, we empower marketers to not just target better, but act faster, arming revenue teams with the data and tools to seize opportunities. This is the future of GTM: intelligence driving execution."
"Our mission to democratize TV means making it work for any business, from direct-to-consumer brands to software companies," said Mark Douglas, CEO of MNTN, in a statement. "Now, with ZoomInfo's unmatched data and our precision targeting, Performance TV finally delivers what B2B marketers need: the right audience and real performance."