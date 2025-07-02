Hightouch Launches Adaptive Identity Resolution

Hightouch, providers of a data and artificial intelligence platform for marketing and personalization, today launched Adaptive Identity Resolution, which turns messy customer data into usable profiles that adapt to different use cases.

Part of Hightouch's warehouse-native customer data platform (CDP), this new capability introduces multi-zone identity resolution, enabling businesses to toggle between deterministic matching and higher-reach probabilistic matching within a single project setup.

Other features include the following:

Warehouse-native architecture, allowing users to perform identity resolution on complete data, directly in the data warehouse, removing the need to move data into a separate CDP or black box.

The ability to fine-tune matching logic, inspect machine learning decisions, and customize golden record logic without code.

Real-time data activation to put merged profiles to work instantly across ads, email, customer success, and more through Hightouch's deep integration ecosystem.