Grammarly to Acquire Superhuman

Grammarly plans to acquire Superhuman, providers of an email app. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

"This is the future we've been building toward since day one: AI that works where people work, not where companies want them to work," said Shishir Mehrotra, CEO of Grammarly, in a statement. "With Superhuman, we can deliver that future to millions more professionals while giving our existing users another surface for agent collaboration that simply doesn't exist anywhere else. Email isn't just another app; it's where professionals spend significant portions of their day, and it's the perfect staging ground for orchestrating multiple AI agents simultaneously."

"Email is the main communication tool for billions of people worldwide and the number-one use case for Grammarly customers," said Rahul Vohra, CEO of Superhuman, in a statement. "By joining forces with Grammarly, we will invest even more in the core Superhuman experience, as well as create a new way of working where AI agents collaborate across the communication tools that we all use every day. These kinds of agents will free us all up to be more creative, strategic, and closer to achieving our human potential."