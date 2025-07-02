Metricool Launches MetriLAB AI

Metricool, a social media management platform provider, today launched MetriLAB AI, a feature powered by model context protocol (MCP) that connects Metricool with Anthropic's Claude AI, helping social media managers, marketers, and creators plan, analyze, and execute with AI-driven automation and insights.

Metricool is among the first platforms to adopt Claude's MCP, an open protocol that enables large language models (LLMs) to access external tools and data sources. Users can now prompt Claude within Metricool's interface to access real-time data, automate reporting tasks, and surface strategic insights.

With a simple prompt, Metricool users can do the following:

Benchmark competitors without downloading data.

Analyze campaign performance across platforms and content types.

Plan and translate posts across multiple languages and accounts.

Review scheduled content across brands in one click.

Extract insights from year-over-year growth reports.

"With MetriLAB AI, we're redefining how social media managers and marketers interact with their data," said Juan Pablo Tejela, CEO and co-founder of Metricool, in a statement. "By embedding MCP into Metricool, we're making workflows faster and giving social media managers and marketers a smarter, more strategic command center for everything they do."

MetriLAB AI is now available to Metricool Advanced users with a Claude Pro subscription. The initial rollout includes support for a select set of Metricool actions through MCP, which unlocks workflows for content planning, campaign analysis, and competitive benchmarking. Broader integration across the Metricool platform will roll out throughout the year, with support for additional models like ChatGPT planned for future premium updates.