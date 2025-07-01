CobbleStone Software Unveils Microsoft Outlook Plugin

CobbleStone Software, a provider of contract lifecycle management, has releasedx the CobbleStone Contract Insight Outlook Plugin, enabling users to manage critical contract processes directly within Microsoft Outlook.

The CobbleStone Contract Insight Outlook Plugin provides a bridge between daily email communications and contract management functionalities. The plugin allows users to do the follolwing:

"We are incredibly excited to launch the CobbleStone Contract Insight Outlook Plugin," said Bradford Jones, vice president of sales and marketing at CobbleStone Software, in a statement. "Our goal is always to make contract management as intuitive and integrated as possible for our users. This plugin is a game-changer, allowing professionals to perform vital contract tasks directly within their primary communication tool. It reduces friction, boosts productivity, and truly embodies our commitment to delivering user-friendly, powerful CLM solutions that meet the real-world needs of businesses."