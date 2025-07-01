-->
  • July 1, 2025

Tenant Turner Launches Zapier Integration

Tenant Turner, a provider of leasing automation for residential property managers, today announced a new integration with Zapier that allows users to connect Tenant Turner to thousands of tools.

The integration with more than 8,000 apps through Zapier helps automate everyday tasks like syncing leads to CRMs, sending review requests, and setting task reminders.

"This integration is about meeting our customers where they are with the tools they already use and the time they don't have," said Layne Kiser, vice president of operations at Tenant Turner, in a statement. "We designed it to be intuitive and accessible, even for teams without a tech background."

