Alltius Launches Agentic AI Suite

Alltius has launched its Agentic AI Suite, a comprehensive platform for building, deploying, training, and maintaining artificial intelligence agents for financial services firms.

"We are at an inflection point in the history of artificial intelligence and its application in the enterprise," said Vibs Abhishek, CEO and Founder of Alltius. "With our Agentic AI Suite, we are providing the engine for the next generation of financial services—one that is not only more efficient and automated but also more human-centric and intelligent. We are giving our clients the power to build their future, today."

The Alltius platform is a complete, end-to-end ecosystem for agentic AI built for insurance, banking, lending, and wealth management. It includes the following:

PULSE Analytics for deep, actionable insights into customer behavior, operational efficiency, and new product opportunities.

INTERACT Human AI Interface for employees to collaborate with AI agents through voice and text, with one click integrations across voice, email, chat, custom APIs, and more.

ACT Multi-agents Library of more than 50 pre-trained AI agents.

FLOW Engine to design and deploy complex, intelligent workflows with a natural language interface.

KNO Store to connect existing systems and data sources with more than 100 integrations.

The Alltius Agentic AI Suite is suitable for financial services use cases, including the following: