Ultatel Launches Intelligent Voice AI Agent for Task Automation

Ultatel, a business communications company, today launched Intelligent Voice AI Agent, an artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant for handling routine business tasks.

Integrated with Ultatel's cloud phone system and contact center platform, the voice AI agent is a fully-managed service where Ultatel experts handle voice AI agent design, configuration, training, and ongoing optimization.

"We're democratizing access to enterprise-grade conversational AI technology," said Amr Ibrahim, founder and CEO of Ultatel, in a statement. "Every business should have the ability to provide exceptional customer service around the clock, but until now, sophisticated AI agents were only accessible to large enterprises with dedicated technical teams. Ultatel's Intelligent Voice AI Agent levels the playing field."

The advanced features of Ultatel's Intelligent Voice AI Agent include the following:

Intelligence and personalization that allow voice AI agents to mirror the warmth and business expertise of top-performing live agents.

Task automation for handling repetitive activities like information gathering, appointment setting, or outbound notifications and reminders.

CRM integration to personalize AI agent interactions by accessing relevant customer information and account details in real time.

Support for more than 70 languages.

Automatic escalation to live representatives when needed.

Scale to handle fluctuating call volume during peak hours or off season without additional staffing.