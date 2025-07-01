CommBox Launches CommSite

CommBox, a customer engagement platform provider, has launched CommSite, a conversational artificial intelligence orchestration platform that turns websites into dynamic, intelligent conversations.

CommSite turns static websites into responsive, AI-driven experiences trained on businesses' products, services, and policies to deliver real-time assistance. The system automates tasks like booking an appointment, updating a contract, or finding the right product, while keeping humans in the loop for additional support as needed.

"The old web is dying, and your customers are already leaving it behind," said Dvir Hoffman, CEO of CommBox, in a statement. "Search bars, menus, endless clicks [are] yesterday's experience. Today, users expect to ask and instantly get exactly what they need in a hyper-personalized manner without any friction.

"CommSite isn't an upgrade; it's a reinvention. We're transforming websites from static brochures into living, conversational engines that sell, convert, and serve in real time, without touching your existing website. Every visitor gets a personalized journey, guided by AI that anticipates needs, removes barriers and drives action faster and smarter than any human ever could. This isn't keeping up with AI. This is redefining what digital customer engagement means," Hoffman added.