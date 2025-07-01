Intuit Introduces Virtual AI Agents

Intuit today launched a set of proactive Intuit AI agents that will automate workflows and work with human experts to deliver real-time insights and improve cash flow for businesses.

The new AI agents, embedded in the Intuit platform, provide businesses with a virtual team working on their behalf, completing workflows across CRM, financial analysis, payments, accounting, and more. Their ability to connect data across multiple applications gives a 360-view of business metrics and overall performance.

"Intuit's AI-driven expert platform is transforming how businesses run and grow with first-of-its-kind agentic AI experiences," said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit's CEO, in a statement. "When our vast amounts of data and AI capabilities are combined with the power of trusted human experts, Intuit's uniquely designed, integrated platform unlocks next-level efficiencies, profitability, and growth for businesses."

These experiences are part of a completely redesigned and personalized QuickBooks web layout. The homepage is transformed into a display of customizable widgets with a business feed that shows real-time intelligent insights, recommendations, and summarizes the workflows and tasks completed by the AI agents. Customers can collaborate with human experts and connect to additional Intuit products, services, and third-party apps in one place. In addition to the new web experience, the QuickBooks mobile app also has a new, modern interface that delivers the benefits of AI agents on the go.

The AI agents complete day-to-day tasks, including managing customer leads, tracking payments, sending invoices, and reconciling books. In addition, integrated collaboration tools allow business owners and their accountants to communicate and work together in QuickBooks with the following:

Payments Agent, which optimizes and grows cash flow by getting businesses paid an average of five days faster with tailored acceleration strategies that predict late payments, automate invoice tracking, and create and send invoices and reminders.

Accounting Agent, which automates bookkeeping and transaction categorization and assists in reconciliation.

Finance Agent with robust reporting, key performance indicator analysis, and scenario planning and forecasting based on performance and peer benchmarking.

Additionally, the Customer Hub, included in most QuickBooks Online plans, will provide the following virtual agents that automate and streamline sales and CRM processes, managing new leads and existing customers in one place: