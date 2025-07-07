Shirofune Integrates with Amazon Marketing Cloud

Shirofune, providers of a platform for digital advertising automation, has enhanced its advertising automation tool by integrating with Amazon Marketing Cloud's Amazon Ads data clean room, enabling automatic optimization of Amazon ad campaigns based on predicted lifetime value.

Shirofune will provide reporting for metrics not available in the standard Amazon Ads interface, including new customer acquisition cost, new customer return on ad spend, and lifetime value.

Additionally, by leveraging AMC's audience-building capabilities, Shirofune can automatically adjust bid weights to prioritize new customer acquisition and increase the share of new users. Predicted values are also calculated immediately using historical data, allowing advertisers to begin LTV-based optimization from the moment integration starts, without waiting for new data to accumulate.