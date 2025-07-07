Shirofune Integrates with Amazon Marketing Cloud
Shirofune, providers of a platform for digital advertising automation, has enhanced its advertising automation tool by integrating with Amazon Marketing Cloud's Amazon Ads data clean room, enabling automatic optimization of Amazon ad campaigns based on predicted lifetime value.
Shirofune will provide reporting for metrics not available in the standard Amazon Ads interface, including new customer acquisition cost, new customer return on ad spend, and lifetime value.
Additionally, by leveraging AMC's audience-building capabilities, Shirofune can automatically adjust bid weights to prioritize new customer acquisition and increase the share of new users. Predicted values are also calculated immediately using historical data, allowing advertisers to begin LTV-based optimization from the moment integration starts, without waiting for new data to accumulate.
"This integration with Amazon Marketing Cloud represents a major step forward in our mission to make ad automation not just easier, but smarter. By unlocking predictive metrics like lifetime value and new customer ROAS, we're helping advertisers move beyond short-term performance and optimize for real business growth," said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, founder and CEO of Shirofune, in a statement. "We built this integration to make advanced advertising analytics accessible to everyone, not just data scientists. With no complex setup, any advertiser can now take advantage of LTV-based automation with just a few clicks."
Related Articles
Shirofune Expands to Support Google DV360
09 Apr 2025
Shirofune's DV360 integration unifies ad management across programmatic, search, and social channels.
Shirofune Integrates with LinkedIn Ads
29 Jan 2025
Shirofune integrates LinkedIn Ads into its platform to help advertisers with omnichannel campaign management.
Shirofune Integrates with BigCommerce
16 Oct 2024
Shirofune's integration with BigCommerce provides advertisers with customer lifetime value-based campaign optimization.