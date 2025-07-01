DoubleVerify Debuts DV Authentic Attention for Social

DoubleVerify, a provider of software to verify media quality, optimize ad performance, and prove campaign outcomes, has launched DV Authentic Attention for Social with Snap, combining timely platform signals with eye-tracking insights.

The new solution marks an expansion of DV's attention measurement capabilities, now spanning open web, connected TV (CTV), and social media. It combines DV's scalable ad exposure data, including key metrics such as viewable time and screen share, with eyes-on-screen ad signals from Lumen Research.

The solution enables advertisers to assess media performance on Snapchat. It offers the following three main metrics to provide actionable insights into campaign performance:

Ad Focus, which evaluates the ad's ability to capture eye gaze, helping marketers understand the likelihood of an ad reaching users.

Dwell Time, which measures how long ads holds user attention, quantifying in seconds the focus each ad receives.

Attention Index, which offers an overall measure of attention on Snap and enables advertisers to benchmark their results against peer performance within their verticals.

"Snap's immersive, high-impact environment makes it an ideal platform to demonstrate how attention can drive better outcomes across social environments," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "This will give advertisers further visibility into how users engage with their campaigns, transforming how performance is measured and empowering smarter, more impactful media investment decisions."

DV Authentic Attention is a key component of DV's Media AdVantage Platform, which combines media verification, ad optimization, and campaign outcomes measurement.