Aquant Introduces Retrieval-Augmented Conversation

Aquant, providers of an agentic artificial intelligence solution for service professionals, has launched Retrieval-Augmented Conversation (RAC), an AI model that engages users in fully guided, context-aware dialogues.

In contrast to traditional RAG systems that return long, static answers from manuals or FAQs, RAC actually engages in multi-turn dialogues. It retrieves and makes sense of real-time data such as IoT readings, ERP history, and job logs, and adjusts its communication according to user experience level and operational context.