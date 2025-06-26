Omnisend Launches AI-Powered Suite

Omnisend, providers of an email and SMS marketing platform for e-commerce, today launched a suite of tools to help marketers create, personalize, and target their email marketing efforts.

"AI should take the busywork out of marketing, not add to it," said Žilvinas Lešinskas, Omnisend's vice president of product, in a statement. "With our new AI-powered suite, we're making advanced personalization and efficiency accessible to brands of any size, so marketers can focus on creative strategy while Omnisend handles the heavy lifting."

The new AI Segment Builder empowers marketers to describe audiences in plain language, such as customers who bought jeans last winter or subscribers who haven't opened emails in three months, and instantly generate precise segments.

Also new is the Personalized Product Recommender, which analyzes customers' browsing behavior to suggest products tailored to their interests. This tool integrates with Omnisend's Dynamic Content Personalization and Campaign Booster features to deliver more relevant experiences to subscribers.

To support marketers in writing impactful content, Omnisend's new AI-driven tools, enhanced by brand identity elements like logos, colors, fonts, and tone of voice, include subject line and preheader generators and the Direct Copywriting & AI Writer to generate complete, branded email content in multiple languages using previous campaign insights and brand tone of voice, while the AI Writer proactively suggests copy based on brand style, grammar, and marketing best practices.