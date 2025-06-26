Pega Achieves FedRAMP High Status

Pegasystems has achieved FedRAMP High Authority to Operate (ATO) status for its suite of generative artificial intelligence solutions.

Building on its initial FedRAMP High ATO designation from earlier this year, this additional accreditation allows clients using Pega Cloud for Government< to deploy Pega's latest gen AI-powered innovations by meeting the highest security and compliance standards of the U.S. federal government.

The solutions in this latest certification include the following:

Pega Coach, always-on AI agent mentors that contextually advise users to help them achieve optimal outcomes.

Pega Knowledge Buddy, AI agents that provide answers to specific answers synthesized from content scattered across internal knowledgebases.

Pega Automate, automation agents that automate workflow and process steps for tasks like document analysis and research summarization.

Pega developer agents, which automate and accelerate deployment, testing, and other repetitive steps in the application development process.

In addition, this new FedRAMP designation also applies to the latest cloud architecture enhancements underpinning Pega Cloud for Government.

The FedRAMP standardization program assessed Pega Cloud for Government across hundreds of security controls for security and risk management vulnerabilities. FedRAMP High ATO status validates that Pega Cloud for Government with generative AI can help mitigate the unique risks associated with cloud computing environments and the sensitive nature of high-impact federal data.