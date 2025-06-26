Brinks Homes in on Streamlined Customer Service with Cresta

Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America and has one of the industry’s largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents. Headquartered in Dallas, Brinks Home protects more than 1 million people in the United States and Puerto Rico through smart home security solutions and 24/7 monitoring backed by expertly trained professionals in its award-winning Alarm Response Center.

Throughout its history, the company has demonstrated a commitment to reliability and high-quality service, and in 2023 it began an effort to incorporate Cresta’s contact center technologies into its operations. It started with Agent Assist to augment human agents by guiding them through processes and providing real knowledge in real time during calls. With artificial intelligence-powered models trained and refined using data from the voice program, Cresta’s full suite of products across both voice and chat were deployed in a seamless rollout.

Leveraging this treasure trove of conversational data has helped drive remarkable results with the Cresta AI Agent, a contact center automation platform.

“Cresta has enabled us to automate a wider range of conversations than we ever thought possible, but what has truly amazed us is how much our customers and employees are enjoying the experience,” says Veronica Moturi, senior vice president of customer experience at Brinks Home. “Our voice AI Agent guides customers through complex, multi-step troubleshooting scenarios, and the positive feedback from these customers has been eye-opening. Additionally, our agents love working with it. It enhances their efficiency, improves customer satisfaction scores, and ensures a smooth transfer experience when escalation is necessary. We’ve been able to significantly improve our issue resolution rates and elevate the overall customer experience simultaneously.”

In fact, after integrating Cresta tools across its contact centers, Brinks Home is seeing reduced calls driven by reductions in transfers, a dramatically higher first-call resolution (FCR) rate, improved Net Promoter Scores (NPS), and early improvements in lead-to-sale conversions.

Cresta is arming Brinks Home with proactive knowledge about why customers are calling and which behaviors have the biggest impact. As a result, Brinks Home has increased its NPS by 30 points and radically improved FCR to 92 percent, having gone from transferring 30 percent of its calls to just 8 percent.

“Embracing Cresta was a strategic decision to revolutionize both customer engagement and agent efficiency,” says Philip Kolterman, senior vice president of digital transformation and IT at Brinks Home. “We’ve seen firsthand how Cresta can serve our digital transformation, paving the way for enhanced experiences and unparalleled growth. In addition to gaining transformative insights into customer behavior, we are also able to ensure consistency across our organization and with our agents through real-time coaching, reinforcement of processes, metrics, and more.”

Brinks Home is also leveraging AI-driven Cresta coaching plans and auto-generated Q&A responses, which has led to a 50 percent reduction in costs, saving weekly managerial hours and replenishing critical time for them to focus on strategic initiatives.

Additionally, after-call tasks have drastically decreased, saving more than 600 hours of typing time due to auto note taking powered by Cresta. This technology quickly identifies trends within those transcripts to identify what might drive abnormal activity and how to approach unique customer behaviors.

And Brinks Home isn’t done yet. The company intends to continue workflow integration across its platforms, which it is confident will bring additional improvements across customer support and care.

The Payoff

