Eltropy Introduces Collections 2.0 Suite

Eltropy, a provider of conversations platforms for community financial institutions, today launched Collections 2.0 Suite.

"We're not just selling technology; we're providing answers to the real-world challenges that keep CFI leaders up at night," said Ashish Garg, co-founder and CEO of Eltropy, in a statement. "Our Collections 2.0 Suite combines AI-driven insights, multi-channel communication, and streamlined workflows to improve recovery rates while maintaining positive member relationships throughout the collections process."

The Collections 2.0 Suite changes how CFIs manage past-due accounts through Eltropy's Unified Conversations Platform. The solution integrates multiple communication channels with AI-powered tools. Key components include the following:

Text & Email Messaging.

Data-Driven Outreach that ensures the right reminders are sent at the right time based on customer behavior and loan type.

Real-Time Digital Payment options and self-service portals.

Automated Reminders.

AI-Driven Intelligent Reminders with personalized messaging.

Comprehensive Analytics and actionable insights through real-time reporting and reconciliation.

"Collections calls are traditionally dreaded by both institutions and consumers," said Arun Rao, chief technology officer of Eltropy, in a statement. "Our Collections 2.0 Suite creates a more positive experience. By offering multiple communication options and using AI to personalize approaches, we're helping credit unions and community banks maintain relationships while improving their bottom line."

The Collections 2.0 Suite integrates with industry platforms, including Temenos, MeridianLink, Symitar, Fiserv, and Corelation.