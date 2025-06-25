Wildfire Launches Loyalty Platform

Wildfire Systems, provider of a financial technology platform that powers loyalty and reward programs and shopping companions, today introduced a solution enabling consumers to earn cashback and rewards from artificial intelligence-assisted shopping. By interacting with product suggestions from AI tools like Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Perplexity, shoppers can now receive cashback through Wildfire's browser extensions.

Wildfire's white-label browser extensions detect brand mentions and product links on web pages, including those from AI tools or AI-enhanced search. When a cashback-eligible merchant is identified, the extension provides a link and displays how much cashback or rewards the user can earn. Tracking and attribution are handled behind the scenes by Wildfire's platform.