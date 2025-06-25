Formstack Rebrands as Intellistack and Launches Streamline

Formstack, a provider of data capture and workflow automation, has rebranded itself as Intellistack and launched Intellistack Streamline, a no-code process automation platform that empowers organizations to build workflows without migrating or retaining data.

Intellistack Streamline's artificial intelligence capabilities are embedded across the platform to enhance accuracy, reduce manual effort, and improve at every step of the data journey. At the core of Streamline is a data fabric architecture that enables the following:

Secure, multi-system integrations with zero data retention.

Automatic classification of sensitive data (including HIPAA, SOC 2, PII, and PHI).

Dynamic prefill of forms, documents, and workflows using existing data.

Automated, write-back workflows to update original systems in real time.

Built-in data security guardrails and automated compliance support.

"Organizations no longer need to manage a patchwork of point solutions for forms, eSignatures, document generation, workflows, and contract lifecycle management," said Dave Cole, chief technology officer of Intellistack, in a statement. "With Streamline, they can consolidate critical operations onto a single, no-code platform, dramatically reduce their total cost of operation, and most importantly unlock the full potential of their data easily and securely."

Explaining the rebrand, company CEO Aled Miles said "Formstack was built to help organizations simplify work. Intellistack is built to help them transform it. Our new name reflects the bold innovation we’re delivering across AI, automation, and data activation and signals the future of how intelligent work gets done."