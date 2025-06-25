Wunderkind Launches Build Framework for Performance Marketing Integration

Wunderkind, providers of an agentic artificial intelligence decisioning platform, today released Build with Wunderkind, an API-first integration suite that offers direct, flexible access to Wunderkind's core capabilities, including identity resolution, behavioral triggers across channels, and personalization intelligence.

"The modern marketing stack isn't one-size-fits-all," said Bill Ingram, CEO of Wunderkind, in a statement. "Build is our answer to the composable future. It gives brands full control over how they ingest, map, and activate data while still tapping into the unmatched reach and lift of Wunderkind's agentic decisioning engine. That intelligence is critical to shaping the ultimate customer journey in real time, across every owned channel and platform."

The Build Framework allows for the following integration options: