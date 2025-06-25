Wunderkind Launches Build Framework for Performance Marketing Integration
Wunderkind, providers of an agentic artificial intelligence decisioning platform, today released Build with Wunderkind, an API-first integration suite that offers direct, flexible access to Wunderkind's core capabilities, including identity resolution, behavioral triggers across channels, and personalization intelligence.
"The modern marketing stack isn't one-size-fits-all," said Bill Ingram, CEO of Wunderkind, in a statement. "Build is our answer to the composable future. It gives brands full control over how they ingest, map, and activate data while still tapping into the unmatched reach and lift of Wunderkind's agentic decisioning engine. That intelligence is critical to shaping the ultimate customer journey in real time, across every owned channel and platform."
The Build Framework allows for the following integration options:
- SDKs (Web & Mobile): Low-code toolkits for capturing behavioral data across web and app environments for enhanced tracking of consumer behavior.
- APIs: A suite of programmatic endpoints for real-time data ingestion, identity resolution, and message personalization to enrich customer data platforms, analytics tools, and more with Wunderkind intelligence.
- Signals: A messaging integration layer to maintain creative and delivery control in messaging platforms like Klaviyo or Salesforce while leveraging Wunderkind's real-time behavioral triggers to drive precision timing and lift.
