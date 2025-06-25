Talkdesk Launches Travel and Hospitality Experience Clouds

Talkdesk today launched Talkdesk Travel Experience Cloud and Talkdesk Hospitality Experience Cloud customer experience (CX) solutions powered by agentless artificial intelligence.

Talkdesk Hospitality Experience Cloud enables personalized, proactive service across every interaction. Whether it's securing a reservation, fulfilling housekeeping or room service requests, or offering tailored local recommendations, the platform connects with industry systems for a 360-degree view of each guest.

Talkdesk Travel Experience Cloud integrates with core industry systems to deliver frictionless support across the passengers' preferred channels. From managing itineraries (including seat changes and upgrades) to proactively booking flights (due to delayed or cancelled flights) or sending travel notifications about gate changes and baggage claim assignments, the solution is trained to automate common, high-volume queries, demonstrate sensitivity, and empower virtual and live agents with real-time customer context for personalized responses.

"Modern travelers don't just expect fast, personal support, they demand it," said Tiago Paiva, CEO and founder of Talkdesk, in a statement. "These new Experience Clouds give travel and hospitality brands the power to deliver instant, AI-driven service that keeps up with the pace of the journey, from booking to baggage claim, check-in to check-out. This is automation built for the chaos, urgency, and complexity of modern CX."

These new Talkdesk Experience Clouds offer low-code tools and pre-built integration gateways to industry systems, such as property management systems (PMS), customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, and loyalty tools. They include Talkdesk's Customer Experience Automation (CXA) platform at their core, purpose-built to help travel and hospitality companies overcome industry challenges and meet evolving customer expectations.