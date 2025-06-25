LocaliQ Launches Voice AI Agent

LocaliQ, the digital marketing solutions business of Gannett, today unveiled its next-generation conversational AI Voice Agent, a feature within Dash by LocaliQ, its artificial intelligence-powered prospect and lead management software.

The AI Voice Agent complement's Dash's AI-powered SMS Agent.

"AI-driven customer engagement is one of the fastest-growing frontiers in marketing," said Bill Scanlon, general manager of LocaliQ, in a statement. "Every unanswered phone call represents not just lost revenue, but a missed relationship. By extending Dash from SMS to voice, we're giving businesses—from single-location shops to national brands—a straightforward way to turn every call into a live conversation that becomes a qualified lead, leading to scalable revenue growth."

Powered by advanced natural language processing, the Dash AI Voice Agent engages prospects in real time with lifelike, two-way conversations, answering questions, qualifying intent, and even overcoming common objections. The agents actively guide prospects through the sales funnel with responses that mirror the tone and pace of a skilled human representative.

"Businesses miss one in four inbound calls, creating an invisible tax on growth," said Alex Hunsucker, chief product officer at LocaliQ, in a statement. "Dash's AI Voice Agent applies best-in-class conversational intelligence to reclaim those moments, listening the instant a call comes in, understanding intent in milliseconds, and guiding customers from curiosity to commitment without friction. We combine smart AI that understands what callers say with instant call insights, giving businesses a reliable 24/7 assistant that turns missed calls into new customers and real sales."

Key capabilities of LocalIQ's AI Voice Agent include the following:

Conversational AI 24/7.

Instant lead triagethat auto-responds, qualifies, and routes prospects.

AI insight engine, with real-time AI analysis plus automated summaries.

Single command center for lead activity and reporting with roll-up dashboards for multi-location businesses.