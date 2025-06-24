AtData Introduces Validation 2.0

AtData, a provider of email address intelligence, data security, and digital trust solutions, today introduced Validation 2.0, a next-generation framework for email validation that leverages its behavioral activity network to provide ongoing, real-time, intelligence-driven verification. This enables marketers to confirm an email is legitimate and understand its real-world activity, engagement likelihood, and potential risk.

"Email validation has long been treated as a simple hygiene task like checking a box. We aim to change that," said Brian Burke, AtData's vice president of product, in a statement. "By integrating our exclusive scoring, monitoring, and trust functionality, we're empowering marketers with real-time, predictive insights so they can prioritize engaged consumers, suppress inactive or risky addresses, and cut through the inbox clutter with more confidence."

Powered by AtData's scoring, monitoring, and detection infrastructure, Validation 2.0 delivers continuous visibility into email address health, value, and risk. This includes signals indicating behavioral engagement, identity changes, and threat indicators such as disposable or bot-generated addresses.